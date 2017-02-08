Marijuana camouflaged as key limes to smuggle drugs into U.S

U.S Customs and Border Protection in Pharr, Texas found nearly 4,000 pounds of marijuana camouflaged in with key limes.

The smuggled drugs were discovered in a tractor trailer coming into the U.S from Mexico on January 30th.

Officers used a non-intrusive imaging system along with the help of a canine team to locate the narcotics.

The street value is nearly $800,000.

Homeland Security is investigating.

