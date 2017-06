BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of Mass Can, a marijuana rights group, will rally at the State House on Wednesday.

They will be joining state representative Denise Provost, to push for farmers rights to grow marijuana on their farms.

The group also wants employers to treat people who use marijuana the same as those who drink alcohol.

