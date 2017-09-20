Marinas focus on getting boats out of water in Chatham before Jose hits

CHATHAM, MA (WHDH) - The storm warning flag whipped around the wind in Chatham as many prepared for Jose.

Marinas were busy as people lined up to get their boats out of the water.

“These boats are not coming out in order, so we’re just putting them down as soon as we get them to the yard, and when things settle down, we’re going to sort them out,” said Steve Peno of the Chatham Boat Company.

The September storm cut the summer short for some boat owners.

“It’s a happy day when she goes in. It’s a sad day when she comes out,” one boat owner said.

The Coast Guard is bracing for Jose on water and on land.

