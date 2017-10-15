Marine who lost legs in Afghanistan running 31 marathons

BOSTON (AP) — A U.S. military veteran who lost both legs in Afghanistan is running 31 marathons in 31 cities — in 31 days.

Now-retired U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Rob Jones kicked off his odyssey in London last week. He’s scheduled to run 26.2 miles (42.2 kilometers) around Boston’s Castle Island on Sunday — his fourth of 31 consecutive attempts to cover the classic marathon distance.

Jones grew up in Lovettsville, Virginia. He lost his legs when he stepped on an improvised explosive device in 2010 while on his second tour of duty in Afghanistan.

The 32-year-old Jones also is a competitive rower who medaled in the 2012 Paralympics and has cycled across the U.S., raising more than $120,000 for veterans’ charities.

He’s running on a pair of prosthetic blades.

