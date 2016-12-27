A plea for help was answered by a community in Tewksbury.

A man has been who has been trying to bring his childhood friend to Tewksbury for the last time, will see his wish come true.

His friend, a Vietnam vet, died from cancer just recently.

Ricky Spires, a Marine from Tewksbury, lost his leg in Vietnam. Eight months later his brother Bobby was killed in action with the U.S. Army.

Spires moved to Florida. He was diagnosed with cancer in September, and was only given 2 months to live.

His brother is buried in Tewksbury, and his last request was to be buried next to his brother.

“His last request was to be buried next to his brother here in Tewksbury, but he knew he didn’t have the money and his family couldn’t afford it,” said Fred Shrine, his longtime friend.

Shrine, who is also a Vietnam vet, stepped in to organize a fundraiser. Students from Tewksbury and Wilmington High, the local Elks Club and the community raised enough money to grant the Marine’s last wish to be buried at home; next to his brother.

“It was emotional for both of us. It made his day. So he died knowing that he’s coming home,” said Shrine.

The students and community raised more than $13,000 to bring the veteran home. This was a thank you for a family that has sacrificed so much for their country.

“My brother is coming home. I promised him, I’d get him home. And he’s coming home,” said Shrine.

Spires’ funeral is set for next Thursday.

(Copyright (c) 2016 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)