Mark Zuckerberg and wife visit Quincy H.S. and Harvard

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan visited Massachusetts on Tuesday.

The couple first visited Quincy High School, where Chan attended. Zuckerberg shared a picture to his Facebook page of Chan talking with current students, saying his wife is a “legend” at her old high school.

Zuckerberg also visited his old dorm room at Harvard University for the first time since he moved out 13 years ago. He documented the visit on Facebook Live and gave viewers a tour of the dorm. He said for the most part, the room looks the same as it did when he lived there.

