Market Basket considering opening new Massachusetts location

LOWELL, MA (WHDH) - Popular supermarket chain Market Basket is reportedly considering opening a new location in Lowell.

The Lowell Sun reports that supermarket officials are looking into opening a new store on Pawtucket Boulevard. The company already owns the property.

The store’s new location would be near another Market Basket that sits just across the Merrimack River.

Lowell Director of Development Services Eric Slagle told the newspaper that Market Basket has already drafted preliminary plans to build on the site.

