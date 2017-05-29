Market Basket customer robbed, dragged by women in parking lot, police say

LONDONDERRY, NH (WHDH) - A Market Basket shopper was “forcefully” robbed by two women Saturday afternoon as she loaded groceries into her car, police say.

Officers responded around 12:45 p.m. to the Londonderry, New Hampshire, store for a report of an armed robbery.

Police say two women in a grey Ford Focus or Fiesta approached the victim and asked her for a cigarette. They say the suspects then took the victim’s purse and got back into their car.

As the victim struggled to retrieve her purse, police say the suspects drove off, dragging her for several feet. The victim was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The victim described one of the suspects as having light brown hair, with a scoop neck t-shirt and a visible tattoo on her chest.

Police say the victim’s husband called their credit card company and learned that one card had been used at a Walmart in Methuen, Massachusetts.

Officers are working to acquire surveillance video of the incident. No witnesses were able to confirm the vehicle’s plates. Police did not provide any additional information on the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Londonderry police.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)