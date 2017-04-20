Marlborough woman killed in early morning house fire

MARLBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - A woman was killed early Thursday morning in a fire in Marlborough.

Fire crews responded to the fire at the duplex-style building early Thursday on Neil Street.

The flames have since been extinguished, but investigators are on the scene working to determine the cause of the deadly blaze.

The victim has been identified as a middle-aged woman, in her 50s or 60s. Fire crews said they tried to rescue her, but couldn’t get to her in time.

“First arriving firefighters made a heroic effort to enter the structure and search for the victim,” Fire Chief Kevin Breen said. “The found the victim on the first floor. The fire was all around them and over their heads.”

Residents in the home next door were able to evacuate safely after hearing smoke alarms.

The incident is being investigated by the Middlesex District Attorney’s office as well as local police and fire departments.

The woman’s name has not been released.

