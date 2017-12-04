Marshfield girl collects more than 100 toys for children in need

MARSHFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) — A Marshfield girl got an idea to help children in need during the holidays and in just a few weeks, she exceeded her goal of 100 toys.

Lily said she has received donations from family members and her friends at school. When her mother posted about her daughter’s toy drive on Facebook, word spread fast and donations started to pour in. Lily said she has even received a donation of toys from people in Florida who wanted to help out.

Lily has a new goal of getting at least 120 toys to donated but she said she does not plan on stopping there. When the drive is over, all of the toys will be donated to Toys for Tots.a

