MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - Marshfield High School head football coach, Lou Silva, has been rehired for the 2017 season.

Lou Silva served as the head coach for more than 30 years, when the school said they would start looking at other people for the position.

School officials said they wanted a coach who was also a full-time faculty member.

Earlier this week, the Marshfield school community rallied to support Coach Silva.

In a statement from the school on Saturday, Silva said he will return for the 2017 season and will then retire to spend more time with his family.

