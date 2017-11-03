MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) — Police arrested a 19-year-old Marshfield man after he allegedly made disturbing threats towards the town on Instagram.

Police said someone forwarded them an Instagram video that showed Andrew Lomuscio holding his hand as if it was a gun. In a police report, an officer quoted Lomuscio in the video as saying he was “ready to take every last Marshfield Ram out with an [expletive] Glock.”

In the video, Lomuscio also allegedly said he wanted to “burn down” the town of Marshfield, calling himself a dragon.

Marshfield Police Chief Phillip Tavares said police officers were stationed at every school in town Thursday as a precaution. Tavares said many parents were afraid to send their children to school. Students are expected back at school Friday.

Lomuscio graduated from Marshfield High School last year and played for the school’s basketball team. Tavares said Lomuscio made other threats last spring around the time he graduated high school.

Lomuscio’s attorney told the judge his client needs medical because he suffers from serious medical illness.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)