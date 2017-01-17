Marshfield rallies around longtime football coach forced out of job

MARSHFIELD, MA (WHDH) - The Marshfield community held a rally of support Tuesday for the high school’s longtime football coach who was recently forced out of his job.

Lou Silva was the head football coach for Marshfield High School for 36 years. Last week, school administrators told Silva his position would be open for the 2017 season and he would have to re-apply along with outside applicants. Silva is retired from teaching but Marshfield School Superintendent Jeffrey Granatino said that is not the only reason Silva’s job is open.

“Having a coach who also teaches in the building is always a benefit for students,” said Granatino in a statement. “However, it is not a mandatory requirement for the position and it was not the only reason that was shared with Mr. Silva.”

Current and former students of Silva’s organized Tuesday’s rally to show they support him and want him to get his job back.

“Coach Silva taught us to stand up for what’s right and that’s how we’re going down,” said one of the people at the rally.

Silva said he is very moved by the community’s support. He said he plans to apply for his old job so he can be there to coach his youngest grandson when he joins the Marshfield rams.

“I feel so honored and just humbled by what these people are doing,” said Silva.

School officials said they had other reasons for opening up Silva’s position but did not say what the reasons are.

