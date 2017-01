FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Patriots tight end Martellus Bennet released his game day playlist online.

This comes the day before the Patriots big playoff game against the Texans.

His playlist is filled with dozens of rappers.

Songs include Saint Pablo by Kanye West and Renegade by Jay Z.

