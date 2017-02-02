Martellus Bennett says he dreams of going to outer space

Houston, TX (WHDH) — Pats tight end Martellus Bennett says there is a good reason why he frequently wears a NASA hat.

The Houston native has always wanted to travel to outer space.

Bennett is also a fan of space movies, especially E.T.

“Everything that E.T. felt, Elliott felt, so he was put into the shoes of an alien,” said Bennett. “He felt everything that he felt, so he cared.”

The tight end is a free spirit and openly questions whether Neil Armstrong really set foot on the moon.

“We don’t know if they really landed on the moon,” said Bennett. “We haven’t really been back.”

But if Bennett is ever lucky enough to make a lunar landing he says he will be busy.

