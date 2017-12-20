Martin Richard Foundation hosts screening of ‘The Last Jedi’ for hundreds of children

BOSTON (WHDH) — Hundreds of children were treated to a special screening of the new Star Wars film “The Last Jedi” Wednesday, thanks to the Martin Richard Foundation.

The event was hosted by the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester, the Martin Richard Foundation and Edens. More than 300 children were greeted by Princess Leia and some Stormtroopers at the AMC Theatres at South Bay.

“It’s a private screening of Star Wars and the kids are excited about it,” said Mary Kinsella Scannell of the Boys and Girls Club of Dorchester. “It’s incredible, it’s a great way to kick off the holiday week for them.”

The children were also treated to free snacks and food from Wahlburgers.

