Martin Shkreli tries to improve image at UMass Boston talk

BOSTON (WHDH) - Indicted former pharmaceutical CEO Martin Shkreli spoke at UMass Boston on Thursday, trying to improve his image after being labeled “The Most Hated Man in America.”

Shkreli is facing security and fraud charges for allegedly operating a Ponzi scheme and is out on $5 million bail. Shkreli was also widely criticized after he increased the price of a life-saving AIDS drug by 5,000 percent.

After he was greeted by a crowd of demonstrators while talking at Harvard on Wednesday, Shkreli faced more outrage at his UMass Boston talk. One protester was escorted out and Shkreli faced hard-hitting questions from others, calling him a murdered and saying people died because of his price hike. Shkreli defended his decision to increase the price, saying it was necessary to continue to produce the medicine and provide research.

Shkreli insisted that while people see him as greedy, he is just a normal guy, saying the suit jacket he was wearing was the only one he owns.

