Maryland beats Boston College, wins women’s lacrosse title

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Caroline Steele had six goals and an assist, Taylor Hensh scored three times and top-seeded Maryland beat Boston College 16-13 on Sunday in the NCAA women’s lacrosse championship game.

Jen Giles, Megan Whittle and Kali Hartshorn each had two goals and an assist for the Terrapins (23-0), who capped an unbeaten season with their 13th national title.

Maryland played in its fifth straight final and won its third title in four years. The heavily favored Terps scored just 10 seconds into the game and racked up five goals in the first 4:29 of the second half, but Boston College kept it from becoming a runaway.

Kenzie Kent had five goals and five assists for Boston College, which reached the championship game for the first time. Sam Apuzzo scored four goals for the Eagles, giving her 80 for the season.

