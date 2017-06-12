Maryland, DC attorneys general plan lawsuit against Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — The attorneys general of Maryland and the District of Columbia are planning to file a lawsuit against President Donald Trump.

District of Columbia Attorney General Karl Racine and Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh plan to announce what they call a “major lawsuit” Monday against the president.

A statement released to the press on Monday says the attorneys general will make the announcement at a news conference planned for noon in Washington.

