SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Maryland homicide and rape suspect has been arrested in Massachusetts where he’s charged with setting five fires that left several families homeless.

Mardell Davis is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on five counts of arson of a dwelling as well as a charge of being a fugitive from justice following his arrest last week in Springfield.

Springfield police say the 30-year-old Davis set the fires over a roughly 12-hour span on March 12. Two single-family homes were ruled a total loss.

Davis was identified as a suspect through video surveillance and interviews with witnesses.

Police say the fires “could be domestic related in nature.”

Davis was held over the weekend and could not be reached for comment. It could not be determined if he has a lawyer.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)