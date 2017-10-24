Masked suspects at large after bank robbery prompts lockdown at Holliston schools

HOLLISTON, Mass. (WHDH) – Police in Holliston are searching for two masked robbery suspects who prompted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon at three schools in the town.

Police said the TD Bank on Washington Street was robbed at around 1:30 p.m. by an armed man and woman who witnesses said were wearing Halloween masks.

Witnesses told police that the suspects entered the bank, robbed it and then fled. Authorities combed the bank for clues and conducted a search of the area but were unable to track down the suspects.

Police said the man and woman are believed to be in their 20s. Surveillance images showed one wearing a “baby face” mask and the the other in a skeleton mask.

Investigators spoke with nearby businesses and collected surveillance video in an effort to identify the robbers. John Paltrineri, owner of Fiske’s General Store, told 7News that the suspects walked into his store, asked if he sold cartoon masks and if there were cameras outside.

Witness Amy Kennedy said it was strange because the two “had umbrellas opened and it wasn’t raining.”

Adams Middle School, Miller Elementary School and the Placentino School were locked down out of an “abundance of caution” while police searched for suspects. That lockdown was lifted at around 3 p.m.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are assisting Holliston Police with the investigation.

