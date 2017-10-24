Masked suspects at large after bank robbery prompts lockdown at Holliston schools

HOLLISTON, MA (WHDH) - Authorities in Holliston are searching for a pair of masked robbery suspects who prompted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon at three schools in the town.

Police say a TD Bank on Washington Street was robbed at around 1:30 p.m. by a man and woman who witnesses say were wearing Halloween masks.

Witnesses told police that the suspects entered the bank, robbed it and then fled. Authorities combed the bank for clues and conducted an area wide search, but were unable to track down the suspects.

Police say the man and woman are believed to be in their 20s. Surveillance images showed one wearing a “baby face” mask and the the other in a skeleton mask.

Adams Middle School, Miller Elementary School, and the Placentino School were locked down out of an “abundance of caution” while police searched for suspects.

That lockdown was lifted at around 3 p.m. Buses were expected to depart around 45 minutes late.

Investigators are speaking with nearby businesses and collecting surveillance video in an effort to identify the robbers.

Massachusetts State Police and the Middlesex District Attorney’s office are assisting with the investigation.

Photos: #Holliston PD looking for these suspects after bank robbery. Man in “baby face” mask, woman in skeleton. pic.twitter.com/a4wKn83mH7 — Kim Lucey (@KimLucey) October 24, 2017

Bank robbery in #Holliston prompts schools to go into lockdown #7News pic.twitter.com/Ik0iIRAKFw — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) October 24, 2017

