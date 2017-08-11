‘Mass casualty situation’ reported at New Hampshire hospital

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) — Emergency crews in New Hampshire are responding to a “mass casualty situation” Friday at Exeter Hospital, fire officials say.

Sources tell 7News that an “odor” possibly connected to an anesthesia leak in a section of the hospital has forced the evacuation of at least 20 patients and workers. Local fire departments say the were dispatched to the area for a report of carbon monoxide leak.

Video from Sky7 showed a large staging area outside the hospital with several people on stretchers undergoing treatment.

Staff and patients began complaining about dizziness and nausea around 11 a.m., 7’s Steve Cooper reports.

Several surrounding towns and cities have responded to the scene. Dozens of firetrucks and ambulances can be seen parked at the hospital.

The extent of those injured is not clear, but no injuries are believed to be life-threatening.

No additional details were immediately available.

