‘Mass causality situation’ reported at New Hampshire hospital

(WHDH) — Emergency crews in New Hampshire are responding to a “mass casuality situation” Friday at Exeter Hospital, fire officials say.

Sources tell 7News that an “odor” in the hospital has forced the evacuation of at least 20 patients. Local fire departments say the were dispatched for a report of carbon monoxide.

Video from Sky7 showed a large staging area outside the hospital with several people on stretchers undergoing treatment.

Several surrounding towns and cities have responded to the scene. Dozens of firetrucks and ambulances can be seen parked at the hospital.

The extent of those injured is not clear. No additional details were immediately available.

