Mass. college professor says promotion denied over LGBT stance

WENHAM, Mass. (AP) — An associate professor at a Christian college in Massachusetts says in a complaint against the school she was denied a promotion for denouncing its LGBT policies.

Gordon College social work professor Margaret DeWeese-Boyd says in the complaint filed Wednesday with the Massachusetts Commission Against Discrimination she was denied promotion to full professor despite the unanimous recommendation of the faculty senate, the Salem News reports.

She thinks her signing of a petition to remove the school’s policy prohibiting “homosexual practice” was a factor.

She also alleges women who have challenged the college’s stance have experienced more discrimination than men who have done the same.

DeWeese-Boyd has taught at the private Wenham college since 1999.

A spokesman says Gordon does not comment on personnel issues.

Gordon settled a similar complaint last year.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)