College students are pushing Massachusetts lawmakers for free tuition.

A bill in the state legislature would establish a program, providing a year of free tuition to students whose families make less then $125,000 a year.

As of 2015, the average debt of students in Massachusetts was more than $30,000.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)