Mass. Congresswoman Niki Tsongas says she will not seek another term

(WHDH) — Massachusetts Congresswoman Niki Tsongas said Wednesday that she will not seek another term in office.

Tsongas, a Democrat, is a U.S. Representative for Massachusetts’ 3rd congressional district and has held the title for the last 10 years.

She issued a statement, which read in part:

“I have learned in life that there is a time for endings and for new beginnings. After much thought, I have decided that this is one of those times. The time feels right most especially because of my desire to spend more time enjoying and celebrating my wonderful and growing family.

“I look forward to finishing out my term, and over the next year and a half, I will dedicate each day to improving the quality of the lives of my fellow residents and the lives of countless people like them across our Commonwealth and nation.”

