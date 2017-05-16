Mass. delegation calls for independent investigation of Trump

BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts Congressional delegation are calling on Republicans to back an independent review of President Donald Trump and his alleged ties to Russia.

Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) said he feels it is long overdue for Republicans to stand up, especially after Trump admitted he revealed sensitive information to Russian diplomats.

“Who’s a bigger leaker? People who are doing it in the secret behind columns or him, who admits he’s doing it directly to the top administration of the Russian federation? He’s leaking it. If he wants to look for leakers, he should start in the mirror,” said Capuano.

National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster said it was “wholly appropriate” when he described Trump’s disclosure to Russian officials. He did not release the secrets the president divulged, saying he does not divulge what is or is not classified.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) said he is concerned that Trump revealing classified information puts troops and intelligence sources at risk.

“Why should the American people care about what the president may have said? Because this is our national security, this is our safety,” said Moulton.

