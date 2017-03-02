‘He repeatedly lied under oath’: Mass. delegation calls on AG Sessions to resign

BOSTON (WHDH) - Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he will recuse himself from a federal investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 White House election.

Sessions faced mounting pressure from both Democrats and Republicans to step aside after revelations that he had twice talked with Moscow’s U.S. envoy during the presidential campaign. Sessions’ conversations with the ambassador seem to contradict his sworn statements to Congress during his confirmation hearings.

But for the all-Democratic Massachusetts congressional delegation, Sessions’ recusal is not enough. Each member of the delegation released a statement Thursday, calling for his resignation.

“As the Nation’s number one law enforcement official, Attorney General Sessions oversees the FBI, which is investigating Russian attacks on our elections and the Trump corporation’s investment issues. The fact that he wouldn’t immediately recuse himself from that investigation underscores why he needs to resign,” Congressman William Keating said.

“With this new evidence that he lied about his own contact with Russian officials during the campaign, it is clear that Attorney General Jeff Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country and must resign now,” Congressman Jim McGovern said.

“Attorney General Jeff Session should resign immediately. It is deeply troubling that he repeatedly lied under oath when questioned about his contacts with Russia,” Congressman Stephen Lynch said.

“Attorney General Sessions should immediately resign. Americans need to be able to trust our nation’s top law enforcement official, and it’s becoming clear that Sessions lied to the public under oath,” Congresswoman Katherine Clark said.

“AG Sessions should resign today and an independent investigation into the larger question of President Trump and his associates’ ties to and communication with Russia should commence immediately,” Congressman Mike Capuano said.

“Last night’s reports of Russian contacts followed by misleading statements to the public demand Jeff Sessions’ immediate resignation,” Congressman Joe Kennedy said.

The Justice Department said there was nothing improper about the meetings. Sessions insisted he never met with Russian officials to discuss the campaign.

