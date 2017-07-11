Mass. delegation calls Trump Jr. email chain proof of collusion

BOSTON (WHDH) — The Massachusetts delegation to Congress reacted swiftly Tuesday after Donald Trump Jr. released an email chain showing he met with a Russian attorney last year.

The emails show Trump Jr. was told he would be getting sensitive information that would incriminate Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. released the emails because he said he wanted to be transparent.

Rep. Seth Moulton (D-Mass.) tweeted, “We found the bonfire,” after the emails were released. He also retweeted Trump Jr. with the comment, “If this isn’t treasonous, I’m not sure what is.”

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) shared the Merriam-Webster definition of “collusion” when he retweeted Trump Jr.: “A secret agreement or cooperation, especially for an illegal or deceitful purpose.”

“If a foreign government basically reaches out to you and says, ‘I’ve got some dirt on your political opponent,’ what you do is you call the FBI,” said Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.).

“Trump Jr.’s statements on this have been evolcing over the last few days. To be blunt, the lies and shifting explanations keep piling up,” Rep. Mike Capuano (D-Mass.) wrote on Facebook. “Special Counsel Mueller’s plate just keeps getting fuller but I have no doubt he will fully investigate this thread, which points squarely in the direction of collusion.”

Some Republican lawmakers are urging caution. Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said the emails raise questions but said we are only seeing part of the picture.

The White House has denied any collusion with the Kremlin. A spokesman for Special Counsel Robert Mueller also refused to comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

