Mass. delegation ‘relieved’ over delay in health care vote

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts delegation to Congress said they welcome the delay in voting for the Senate health care bill.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) posted a statement on her Facebook saying she is “deeply relieved” about the delay. But she reminded her constituents that the fight is not over.

“Mitch McConnell says he’ll get the votes he needs. It’s still up to us. We must keep fighting to save the Affordable Care Act and improve health care for American families,” Warren continued in her statement.

“Trumpcare is not dead,” said Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) on Twitter. “We must keep fighting and raising our voices. Access to quality, affordable health care is a right!”

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) and Rep. Katherine Clark (D-Mass.) both tweeted to thank those who oppose the bill for their phone calls and emails.

Statement from Gov. Charlie Baker:

“Governor Baker has been clear that he does not support the bill in its current form, as it would result in the loss of $8 billion in state funding and cause 264,000 people to lose health care coverage by 2025, harming the commonwealth’s ability to deliver quality health care.”

