Mass. delegation says Mueller indictments ‘not good’ for White House or country

BOSTON (WHDH) — Members of the Massachusetts delegation said the long list of charges in Robert Mueller’s special investigation are not good news for both the White House and the country.

On Monday, federal charges were filed against President Donald Trump’s former campaign chairman Paul Manafort and Manafort’s business associate Rick Gates. The federal charges also come the same day a former foreign policy adviser to Trump’s 2016 campaign pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians.

Speaking in Salem, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) said the news reflects “very badly” on the White House.

“This is not a good day for the White House. This is an investigation that is now producing indictments and it’s not over yet,” said Warren.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) said he cannot speculate on what Trump did or did not know but agreed with Warren’s statement that this is not good.

“I hope that the President of the United States has nothing to do with this, I hope that the President of the United States if clean as a whistle,” said Kennedy.

Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.) said these indictments are just the beginning. He wants to know what exactly Trump knew, saying it is hard for him to believe Trump was totally unaware.

“He was the campaign manager, all these people were close to the president,” said McGovern.

Warren said Mueller must be allowed to do his job without any interference from the White House. So far, the White House said it has no intention to fire Mueller.

