ALLSTON, MA (WHDH) - Mass Dot’s construction on the Commonwealth Avenue bridge continued today as they temporarily closed 1-90 West into Allston.

Officials said I-90 East continued to have two lanes open.

Mass Dot said exit-20 on I-90 West in Allston will be closed through Monday.

Until then, traffic will be detoured to exit-17 in Newton.

