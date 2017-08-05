Mass Dot: The latest on Comm Ave Bridge construction and traffic

BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass Dot has released new information on the Comm Ave Bridge project.

I-90 will remain two lanes eastbound, and one lane westbound Saturday through Monday.

Starting Monday, August 7, I-90 will be three lanes going both ways.

Mass Dot said buses will replace the MBTA Worcester/ Franklin line throughout the weekend.

They also said buses will replace Amtrak service between Albany and Boston this weekend.

Mass Dot said the construction is going well and a lot of progress has been made.

For more information on best ways to travel and when certain routes will be open again, look at the Mass Dot Comm Ave Bridge construction page.

