Mass. high school football coach on the road to recovery thanks to bionic leg

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A Massachusetts high school football coach is on the road to recovery. Dan Martin, 23, lost his leg after a snowmobile accident. Martin has been able to get back on his feet and make a difference thanks to a bionic limb.

The football coach remembers the accident that made him an amputee three years ago. Martin, who regularly attends CrossFit, is now able to hit the gym thanks to the first entirely waterproof electronic leg.

“It’s normalcy because competing has always been normalcy, which as an amputee, that’s all you’re looking for all the time is a piece of normalcy,” said Martin.

The prosthetic even has the David Prouty High School coach keeping up with his players at practice.

“I think it’s become the norm, you know they aren’t shocked when they see Coach Martin doing something on one leg,” he said.

The U.S. military teamed up with a company named Ottobock to create the leg—the goal is to help injured service members.

The technology has allowed Martin to go back to work as a lineman for a power company.

“All these storms, we’re expected to work, where with a lesser knee I wouldn’t have been able to at all,” said Martin.

He says he know has what he calls a cushy day job, but one thing’s for sure—he’s still on his feet.

