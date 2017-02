BOSTON (WHDH) - Members of the Massachusetts House and Senate will vote Thursday on whether to override Governor Baker’s veto on pay raises.

If successful, lawmakers, statewide elected officials and judges would receive an annual pay raise.

Governor Baker called the bill ‘fiscally irresponsible,’ saying it would cost the state 18 million dollars per year.

