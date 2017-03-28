Mass. lawmaker warns undocumented immigrants of rumored ICE raid

BROCKTON (WHDH) - A Massachusetts lawmaker is taking heat after she posted a message on Facebook, warning undocumented immigrants of a rumored ICE raid that was expected to take place in Brockton.

State Rep. Michelle DuBois included information in her post that she claims she got from a member of the Latin community.

“If you are undocumented, don’t go out on the street. If there is a knock on the door of your house and you don’t know who it is, don’t open the door,” DuBois said in the message.

When asked if she thought it was appropriate to post about an ICE raid on Facebook, DuBois said “I think everything I’ve done is appropriate.”

Dubois was called out on Capitol Hill by Bristol County Sheriff Thomas Hodgson, who testified Tuesday about immigration enforcement and sanctuary cities before a congressional subcommittee.

“This is the most outrageous thing I think. Example, across the U.S. undermining my job and other LE officers in the U.S. working to keep our communities safe,” Hodgson said.

ICE would not comment on a possible operation but did say through a spokesperson that “any person who actively incites panic or fear of law enforcement is doing a disservice to the community, endangering public safety and the very people they claim to support and represent.”

Read DuBois’ full post below:

