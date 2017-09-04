Mass. lawmakers call for stronger sanctions against North Korea, not war

BOSTON (WHDH) — As tensions escalate with North Korea, members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation are calling on President Donald Trump to put economic pressure on the country.

Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) just got back from South Korea, where he led a delegation to the North Korean border last week. He said the United States needs to also pressure any countries who trade with North Korea.

“We have to get very tough, very fast in order to shut down the North Korean economy,” said Markey.

While in South Korea, Markey met with the country’s president, who told him he does not want another war with North Korea. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) agreed with Markey, saying economic and diplomatic pressure are the best solutions.

“This is a very dangerous situation and our first responsibility is to protect the United States of America and American citizens,” said Warren.

President Donald Trump has refused to rule out retaliatory strikes.

Rep. Joe Kennedy III (D-Mass.) also criticized Trump for trying to pull the United States out of a free trade deal with South Korea. Kennedy said it could stoke tensions, something America should not want to do with a key ally.

