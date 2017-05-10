Mass lawmakers to consider bill to accommodate pregnant, nursing mothers

Massachusetts lawmakers are set to consider a bill that could require businesses more accommodations for employees who are pregnant or nursing.

The House will vote on the bill on Wednesday.

If approved, it would require employers to provide ‘reasonable accommodations,’ which could include modified work schedules and more frequent breaks.

Supporters say that 18 other states already have approved such protections.

