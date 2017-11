BUZZARDS BAY, Mass. (WHDH) — The Massachusetts Maritime Academy student who wore a Nazi uniform on Halloween is no longer a cadet.

The student wore the uniform, complete with a swastika on the arm, to breakfast on Halloween last week.

School officials would not say if the student was thrown out or withdrew voluntarily.

