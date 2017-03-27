Mass. mayors respond to AG Sessions’ plan to defund ‘sanctuary cities’

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WHDH/AP) — The Trump administration is continuing its tough talk against “sanctuary cities,” which shelter people living in the country illegally by refusing to help the federal government enforce immigration laws.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he is “urging states and local jurisdictions to comply with these federal laws.”

He says the Justice Department will require compliance with immigration laws in order for the cities to receive grants through the Office of Justice Programs. The Obama administration had a similar policy in place.

President Trump had said during the campaign that he would “defund” sanctuary cities by taking away their federal funding. But legal precedent suggests that would have been difficult to do.

Sanctuary cities include New York, Chicago and Los Angeles, as well as many smaller municipalities. Somerville and Boston are two of the largest in Massachusetts.

Somerville is one of about a half dozen sanctuary cities in the Bay State. Mayor Joseph Curtatone responded to Sessions, saying that nothing is going to change in his city. He argued that a change would impact public safety and also threatened legal action if needed.

“I don’t think the administration knows what they can do,” Curtatone told 7News. “I would invite Attorney General Sessions to come to Somerville.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh issued a statement, saying that he plans to continue to fight for the residents of his city.

“The safety and well-being of our residents is, and will continue to be, my top priority as Mayor of Boston. The threat of cutting federal funding from cities across the country that aim to foster trusting relationships between their law enforcement and the immigrant community is irresponsible and destructive,” Walsh said.

