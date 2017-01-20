Mass. native Pete Souza ends 8 years documenting Obama presidency

NEW BEDFORD, MA (WHDH) - As America welcomed a new president Friday, it also said goodbye to President Barack Obama, whose presidency was documented by a photographer from Massachusetts.

Pete Souza grew up in New Bedford, where his 90-year-old mother Lillian still lives. While she does not keep up with her son on Instagram, where he has more than 636,000 followers, she does own his photography books and knows his job as Chief White House Photographer is very special.

Lillian Souza met President Obama herself and he signed the photo of them together with, “Thanks for doing such a great job with Pete.” She said she was also very excited to meet Vice President Joe Biden and got an autograph from him: “Mom, you are a great lady. Now I know why I’ve liked Peter for so long. With affection, Joe Biden.”

Lillian Souza said her son did not get into photography until he was a student at Boston University, where he graduated from in 1976. Before he was the chief White House photographer for Obama, he was the official photographer for President Ronald Reagan’s second term.

“I know when President Reagan died, Nancy Reagan requested him to go when President Reagan was buried,” said Lillian Souza.

In 2013, Souza got married in the Rose Garden and Obama officiated. Lillian Souza said she is very proud of her son and while she is not sure what he will do now that Obama has left office, she hopes he will write another photography book.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)