Mass parents pushing for later school start times

Massachusetts parents are pushing state lawmakers to start school later.

More than 5,000 residents have signed a petition saying school should start no earlier than 8:30 a.m.

Parents say that their children are not getting enough sleep, which is affecting their academic performance.

Opponents say later start times could also result in later end times.

Maine and Rhode Island are already considering legislation to start school later.

