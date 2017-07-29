BOSTON (WHDH) - Mass Pike lane closures continue to slow down commuters as the Comm Ave bridge construction continues.

DOT officials recommend seeking alternate routes this weekend, or just avoiding the area all together.

DOT officials say this construction would take 4-5 years using conventional methods. However, they are looking to complete the project in just two segments.

They said part one is what commuters and residents are seeing this summer. Part two will come next summer.

Crews are trying to replace the bridge deck on the Comm Ave Bridge and the Green Line train deck in three weeks total.

The existing bridge will be demolished this weekend.

Due to the demolition, there is only one lane going eastbound into the city, and two lanes going westbound, out of the city.

The bridge deck will be built off-site and then installed after the existing bridge is demolished.

Crews have been on site 24-hours per day to get the work done on time.

During peak hours, the Mass Pike will go back to two lanes on both sides. This will start on Monday.

Officials said the traffic could cause 90-minute delays this week.

There are shuttle buses for commuters who typically ride the B train on the Green Line.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)