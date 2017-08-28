Mass Pike connector tunnel closed in both directions due to truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts State Police say a massive truck fire has closed the Connector Tunnel on the Mass Pike in Boston.

State Police say feeder ramps have been closed as Boston Fire works to extinguish the truck.

Heavy smoke could be seen for miles away and was the cause of the closing on the westbound side of the tunnel.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for more information as it becomes available.

Response to Ted Williams Tunnel connector tunnel Eastbound for a truck fire at 12:50pm. This is a rubbish truck — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

Firefighters using saws to open up back of trucks. Fire appears to be in where rubbish is. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

