Mass Pike connector tunnel reopened following truck fire

BOSTON (WHDH) - All lanes in both directions have reopened Monday after a massive truck fire shut down the Mass Pike connector tunnel.

A garbage truck in the tunnel went up in flames on Monday afternoon. Fire crews rushed to the scene to extinguish the flames. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away.

It took several hours but the fire was put out and the truck was moved to the lanes could reopen. The fire department said the cause of the fire was a ruptured fuel line.

No on was injured in the fire.

Firefighters using saws to open up back of trucks. Fire appears to be in where rubbish is. — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) August 28, 2017

