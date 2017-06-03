Mass Pike to partially close this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Traveling this weekend? It might be wise to avoid the Massachusetts Turnpike. The heavily-traveled interstate will be partially closed in both directions.

Interstate 90 will be reduced to two lanes on Saturday and Sunday, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials say. The lane closures will go into effect starting at 11:59 p.m. on Friday and last until 5 a.m. on Monday.

Officials say the closures are part of a “dry run” to test traffic logistics ahead of the the Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project, which is slated to happen this summer.

The eastbound on-ramp from Cambridge Street to I-90 and the I-90 westbound “U-Turn” to I-90 eastbound in Allston-Brighton will be closed. The westbound Exit 20 off-ramp will be closed in the early morning hours Sunday through the day. A detour will be in place for the ramps closures at Exit 16 in West Newton.

Officials are urging motorists to avoid the pike if possible and to take public transportation instead.

“We encourage all travelers to be mindful of the lane reductions this weekend, avoid traveling on I-90 in this area if at all possible, take public transit including commuter rail, and utilize the appropriate technology tools to make informed decisions before heading out onto the roadways” said Acting Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver.

The Commonwealth Avenue bridge replacement project will run from July through August 7.

