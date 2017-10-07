BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts police officers are lending a helping hand to the victims of Hurricane Maria.

The first rotation of officers left Saturday from Logan Airport to help with hurricane relief in Puerto Rico. The officers will assist local police by helping to enforce a curfew and perform other security measures.

The team of 69 officers are divided into rotations, and will serve over a six week span.

FEMA is also sending 13 Massachusetts State Police cruisers to assist in recovery efforts.

