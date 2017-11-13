Mass. state legislature considering texting-and-jaywalking bill

BOSTON (WHDH) - Local lawmakers are considering a new bill that could land you a fine if you’re texting and jaywalking.

Legislators have proposed a new law that would fine pedestrians who cross without the traffic signal.

These jaywalkers who are also using a mobile device while walking would face a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for a second offense, and $200 for a third offense.

There is no immediate word on when such a bill would be up for a vote at the state house.

