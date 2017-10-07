Mass State Police: Fatal crash involving tractor-trailer and pick-up truck in Auburn

Massachusetts State Police said there was a fatal crash at 1:03 a.m. on Saturday involving a pick-up truck and a tractor-trailer on Route 395-South near Exit-6 in Auburn.

The driver of the pick-up truck, Michael J. Lee, 38 of Webster, crashed into a Freightliner tractor-trailer, which was parked in the breakdown lane.

Lee was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash due to the injuries he sustained.

The tractor-trailer driver, a 50-year-old man from Central Islip, NY, was uninjured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mass State Police, or the Auburn Police Department.

This is an ongoing investigation. 7News will bring updates.